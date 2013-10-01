FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Qatar Holding buys NYSE Euronext out of Qatar Exchange
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 12:52 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Qatar Holding buys NYSE Euronext out of Qatar Exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the country’s sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has bought NYSE Euronext’s 12 percent stake in the Qatar Exchange, the Doha-based bourse said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal, for which a price was not revealed, makes Qatar Holding the sole owner of Qatar Exchange, which operates the country’s securities market.

QIA and NYSE Euronext signed a strategic partnership deal in June 2009 aiming to develop Qatar Exchange into a world-class market under which NYSE Euronext bought a 20 percent stake in Qatar Exchange for $200 million and brought in a Western chief executive.

The buyout coincides with the partnership’s objectives being achieved, the statement said. Late last year, NYSE Euronext reduced its stake from 20 to 12 percent and Qatar Exchange named a new, local chief executive.

“Cooperation between Qatar Exchange and NYSE Euronext will continue in different fields, including technology and expertise,” the bourse said.

The Doha-based bourse is home to companies such as Qatar National Bank, the second largest lender in the Gulf by market value and petrochemicals firm Industries Qatar .

Trading volume at the exchange fell to 70.7 billion rials ($19.4 billion) last year from 83.4 billion rials in 2011.

International index compiler MSCI has decided to upgrade the UAE and Qatar to emerging market status next June, which should attract fresh foreign money.Ÿ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.