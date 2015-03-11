FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Exchange CEO sees 2 IPOs, 4 ETFs in 2015; corporate bond market in 2 yrs
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar Exchange CEO sees 2 IPOs, 4 ETFs in 2015; corporate bond market in 2 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 11 (Reuters) - Qatar Exchange could see the listing of Barwa Bank and Qatar First Bank in 2015, depending on assent from the regulator, the bourse’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Both are sharia-compliant banks and have been talked about as potential listing candidates for a number of years. Barwa Bank is a commercial lender, while Qatar First Bank is active in asset management.

Rashid al-Mansoori also said the bourse will see the listings of four exchange-traded funds this year.

The exchange is working with the central bank to set up a market for corporate bonds, which it hopes to set up in the next two years, Mansoori said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)

