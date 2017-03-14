FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar exchange awaiting shareholder approval for IPO -CEO
March 14, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 5 months ago

Qatar exchange awaiting shareholder approval for IPO -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - The Qatar Stock Exchange is awaiting the approval of its shareholders to conduct an initial public offer of its own shares, the exchange's chief executive Rashid Ali al-Mansoori told reporters on Tuesday.

He did not give a time frame for the IPO. The exchange is owned by Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority; in 2013, Qatar Holding bought out NYSE Euronext's 12 percent stake.

Dubai Financial Market is currently the only listed Gulf stock exchange.

Mansoori also said his exchange planned to list a family-owned business in the retail sector this April, but he did not name the company. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

