FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar stock exchange to list Mesaieed Petrochemical on Feb. 26
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Qatar stock exchange to list Mesaieed Petrochemical on Feb. 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Qatar’s stock exchange will list Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Co, a unit of state-owned Qatar Petroleum, on Feb. 26, it said on Tuesday, opening up trading in the shares to foreigners.

Qatar’s foreign minister has said foreigners, who account for the majority of the population in the Gulf state, will be allowed to buy up to 15 percent of Mesaieed in the secondary market.

Earlier this year, Mesaieed raised 3.2 billion riyals ($880 million) in the Qatari stock market’s first initial public offering (IPO) since 2010, which was only open to Qatari nationals.

The exchange said Mesaieed would be listed in the industrial sector with the symbol MPHC.

Mesaieed holds stakes in ventures that manufacture polyethylene, caustic soda and other chemical products. Its partners in the ventures include the U.S. company Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.