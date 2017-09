DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Exchange plans to start trade as usual on Wednesday morning, a senior source at the exchange told Reuters by telephone, declining to be named because a public statement had not yet been released.

“It will open as usual,” he said.

Qatar Exchange cancelled all transactions executed on Tuesday after an unspecified technical problem disrupted its trading platform. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Andrew Torchia)