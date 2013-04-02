FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar finance minister: spending could fall after 2017
April 2, 2013

Qatar finance minister: spending could fall after 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Qatar’s government budget spending is expected to stay at about this year’s level until 2017, after which it could drop, Qatari Finance and Economy Minister Youssef Kamal said on Tuesday.

Qatar plans to boost government spending by 18 percent to 210.6 billion riyals ($57.8 billion) in the 2013/14 fiscal year that began on Monday, as it steps up a big infrastructure building programme.

Kamal, speaking to reporters at a meeting of Arab finance ministers and central bankers in Dubai, also said Qatar was open to conducting more sovereign bond offers on the international market, depending on opportunities. He did not elaborate.

Qatar plans to be active investing abroad in 2013, he said in response to a question, without giving any details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
