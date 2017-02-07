DOHA Feb 7 Qatar's government may not issue an international bond this year because of recent rises in global oil prices, which have boosted state revenues, finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi said on Monday.

"We may not issue a bond this year given where oil prices are - right now we are close to break-even" in the state budget, Emadi told reporters.

Qatar's last international bond issue was a $9 billion sale in May last year. Emadi said another issue was an option in the 2017 budget, but it might not be exercised.

He also said Qatar would not use assets from its sovereign wealth fund to fund its deficit, because refraining from doing so gave the government better fiscal discipline. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Andrew Torchia)