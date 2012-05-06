FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar 2012/13 budget to be bigger - fin min
May 6, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar 2012/13 budget to be bigger - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, May 6 (Reuters) - Qatar’s government budget for the new fiscal year will be bigger than the previous one and inflation should move between 2 and 3 percent this year, finance and economy minister Youssef Kamal said on Sunday.

“It will be bigger,” Kamal told reporters on the sidelines of a conference, without giving details.

In its 2011/12 budget, the world’s top liquefied natural gas exporter originally planned spending worth 139.9 billion riyals ($38.4 billion) and a surplus of 22.5 billion riyals, or 3.6 percent of the 2011 gross domestic product.

Qatar’s 2012/13 fiscal year started in April. Kamal said the government would release its budget plan by the end of May.

