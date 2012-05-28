FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire breaks out at upscale Doha mall, casualties reported
May 28, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Fire breaks out at upscale Doha mall, casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(refiles to correct typo in headline)

DOHA, May 28 (Reuters) - A fire at an upscale mall in the Qatari capital on Monday has caused a number of casualties, including at least one death, eyewitnesses and local media reported.

The blaze broke out at the Villagio Mall in Doha’s west end. S moke was billowing from the mall, which was evacuated. Ambulances and police vehicles blocked entry to the complex.

The Gulf Arab state’s ministry of interior was planning to hold a news conference about the fire on Monday evening.

Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Mark Heinrich

