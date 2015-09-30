FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Q2 GDP growth accelerates to 4.8 pct year/year
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar Q2 GDP growth accelerates to 4.8 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning
and Statistics released the following preliminary second-quarter
gross domestic product data on Wednesday, adjusted for
inflation.
 
 QATAR REAL GDP                Q2/15     Q1/15   
 pct change year/year           4.8       4.1     
 pct change quarter/quarter     0.5       3.4     
    
    NOTE. The base year is 2013.
    The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas,
expanded 0.9 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
    The rest of the economy grew 9.1 percent from a year
earlier and 0.9 percent from the previous quarter.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.