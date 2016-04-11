FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Q4 GDP growth edges up to 4.0 pct y/y
April 11, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Qatar Q4 GDP growth edges up to 4.0 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ministry of Development
Planning and Statistics released the following preliminary
fourth-quarter gross domestic product data on Monday, adjusted
for inflation.
 
 QATAR REAL GDP                Q4/15   Q3/15   Q2/15   Q1/15   
 pct change year/year            4.0     3.8     4.8     4.1    
 pct change quarter/quarter     -0.5     2.8     0.5     3.4    
    
    NOTE. The base year is 2013.
    The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas,
expanded 0.7 percent year-on-year but fell 2.7 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
    The rest of the economy grew 7.4 percent from a year earlier
and 1.7 percent from the previous quarter.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

