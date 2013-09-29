FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Qatar GDP growth slows marginally to 6.0 pct in Q2
September 29, 2013

UPDATE 1-Qatar GDP growth slows marginally to 6.0 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Qatar’s real growth in gross domestic product slowed slightly to 6.0 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2013 from 6.2 percent in the first, dampened by a drop in global oil prices, data showed on Sunday.

GDP rose 0.6 percent from the first quarter, according to the Ministry of Planning and Statistics.

Output of the mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas production and accounts for more than 40 percent of GDP, rose only 1.0 percent from a year earlier.

Most other areas expanded much faster, with the financial and real estate sector growing 15.4 percent and the construction sector growing 11.4 percent as Qatar pushed forward billions of dollars worth of infrastructure projects.

