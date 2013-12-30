FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Qatar GDP growth quickens to 6.2 pct y/y in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Growth in Qatar’s gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, accelerated slightly to 6.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2013, from 6.0 percent in the second quarter, the Qatar Statistics Authority said on Monday.

Third-quarter GDP expanded 4.3 percent from the previous quarter.

Output in the mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas production and accounts for more than 40 percent of GDP, grew 1.8 percent from a year earlier and 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The financial and real estate sector jumped 10.5 percent year-on-year, while the construction sector expanded 13.0 percent on the back of government spending on infrastructure projects.

