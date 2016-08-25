FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Qatar Q1 GDP growth slows sharply to 1.1 pct y/y
August 25, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Qatar Q1 GDP growth slows sharply to 1.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ministry of Development Planning
and Statistics released the following preliminary first-quarter
gross domestic product data on Thursday, adjusted for inflation,
showing annual growth at its lowest level since at least 2011.
 
 QATAR REAL GDP                Q1/16   Q4/15   Q3/15   Q2/15 
 pct change year/year           1.1     3.9     3.6     4.8     
  
 pct change quarter/quarter    -2.6     0.0     1.8     1.9     
   
    
    NOTE. The base year is 2013.
    The mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil and gas,
shrank 3.0 percent year-on-year and decreased 2.5 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
    The rest of the economy percent grew 5.5 percent from a year
earlier but shrank 2.7 percent from the previous quarter.
    Previous figures are revised.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
