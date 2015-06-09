FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar cuts 2015 GDP growth forecast, sees deficit in 2016
June 9, 2015

Qatar cuts 2015 GDP growth forecast, sees deficit in 2016

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Qatar has cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to 7.3 percent from 7.7 percent and now expects its budget to swing to deficit next year, as opposed to a surplus projected six months ago, the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics said on Tuesday.

The forecast still implies a pick-up in real gross domestic product growth from 6.1 percent in 2014.

Oil prices remain a key risk to the outlook, which is based on average prices of $56.0 and $61.6 per barrel in 2015 and 2016 respectively, the ministry said in a semi-report report. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)

