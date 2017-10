LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - LONDON, December 12 (IFR) - Qtel (A2/A/A+) has launched a 10-year USD1bn bond at 175bp over Treasuries, inside initial guidance of 187.5bp area after the book exceeded USD11bn.

The telecoms firm is expected to price the February 2023 note today via Barclays, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and QNB Capital. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)