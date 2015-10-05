FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BRF makes binding offer for stake in Qatar's QNIE unit
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BRF makes binding offer for stake in Qatar's QNIE unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - BRF SA, the world’s largest poultry producer, has made a binding offer to purchase a stake in Qatar National Import and Export Co’s frozen food distribution unit, part of a strategy to expand in markets such as the Middle East and Asia.

In a securities filing, BRF said that it had signed a binding memorandum of understanding with QNIE, as the Qatari company is known, for the stake, which is valued at $140 million. The purchase, if signed, requires Qatari regulatory approval, the filing added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.