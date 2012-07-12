Food, transport boost Qatar June inflation to 1.6 pct

* Annual inflation is highest this year

* Prices rise 0.5 pct month-on-month

* Transport and communications costs jump 2.9 pct m/m

* Food prices rise 0.9 pct

* But unlikely to worry policy makers

DOHA, July 12 (Reuters) - Rising food, transport and communications costs pushed annual inflation in Qatar up sharply to 1.6 percent in June, its highest rate this year, data from the country’s statistics authority showed on Thursday.

Inflation rose from 1.1 percent in May. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.5 percent in June.

Food prices climbed 0.9 percent month-on-month in June and although rents and utility costs were flat, transport and communications prices surged 2.9 percent, mainly because of a 5.9 percent increase in the cost of airfares.

“It may be the highest inflation reading this year but it’s still very low and is unlikely to cause policy makers or the market much concern,” said Simon Williams, chief economist for the Middle East and North Africa at HSBC.

“Inflation is going to pick up as growth remains strong and spare capacity in the real estate sector continues to get taken up. But as June’s benign print shows, that’s a story for 2013 and beyond, not for 2012.”

Analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month predicted the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas exporter would see average inflation of 2.7 percent in 2012 after 1.9 percent last year.

The country’s General Secretariat for Development Planning forecast in June that inflation would float between 2 and 3 percent in 2012 and 2013. Before June, it had been hovering just above 1 percent since the start of 2012 because of weakness in the property sector.

The secretariat has predicted that growth of Qatar’s oil and gas-reliant economy, which has been in double digits for the past six years, will slow to 6.2 percent in 2012 from 14.0 percent last year as the impact of two decades of gas output expansion fades. Growth is expected to slow further to 4.5 percent in 2013.