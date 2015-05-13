FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar April inflation falls to 0.9 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar April inflation falls to 0.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Qatar's Statistics Authority released the
following April consumer price data on Wednesday.
    
QATAR CONSUMER INFLATION       04/15     03/15     
 pct change month/month         0.0      -0.1       
 pct change year/year           0.9       1.4       
    
    NOTE. The authority changed the base year for the index to
2013 from 2007 with effect from January 2015, but did not
provide year-earlier comparisons for the new index until March.
    Weightings for consumption categories changed in the new
index. Most dramatically, the weighting of housing and utility
costs dropped to 22 percent from 32 percent. Because housing
rents in Qatar have been rising sharply, this had the effect of
lowering the overall inflation rate.
    In April, housing and utility costs rose 3.0 percent from a
year earlier while food and beverage costs gained 0.3 percent
year-on-year.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.