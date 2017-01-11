FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
TABLE-Qatar December inflation falls to 1.8 pct, lowest in 2016
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Qatar December inflation falls to 1.8 pct, lowest in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Qatar's Statistics Authority released the
following December consumer price data on Wednesday, showing
inflation at its lowest level for 2016.
        
QATAR CONSUMER INFLATION       12/16     11/16     12/15     
 pct change month/month        -0.3       0.1      -0.1
 pct change year/year           1.8       2.0       2.7
    
    NOTE - Housing and utility costs, which account for 22
percent of the consumer basket, rose 1.1 percent from a year
earlier while food and beverage costs, which account for nearly
13 percent, sank 3.2 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)

