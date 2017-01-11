TABLE-Qatar December inflation falls to 1.8 pct, lowest in 2016

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Qatar's Statistics Authority released the following December consumer price data on Wednesday, showing inflation at its lowest level for 2016. QATAR CONSUMER INFLATION 12/16 11/16 12/15 pct change month/month -0.3 0.1 -0.1 pct change year/year 1.8 2.0 2.7 NOTE - Housing and utility costs, which account for 22 percent of the consumer basket, rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier while food and beverage costs, which account for nearly 13 percent, sank 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)