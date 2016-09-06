TABLE-Qatar August inflation edges up to 2.9 percent

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Qatar's Statistics Authority released the following August consumer price data on Tuesday. QATAR CONSUMER INFLATION 08/16 07/16 08/15 pct change month/month 0.2 0.8 0.1 pct change year/year 2.9 2.8 1.1 NOTE - Year-earlier figures are revised. Housing and utility costs, which account for 22 percent of the consumer basket, rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier in August while food and beverage costs, which account for nearly 13 percent, dropped 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)