Qatar Insurance $250 mln convertible to state fund get shareholder nod - paper
November 24, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar Insurance $250 mln convertible to state fund get shareholder nod - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Qatar Insurance Co have approved plans to sell a $250 million convertible bond to state-owned fund the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, local media reported on Monday.

The five-year note, which can be converted after three years into shares, will represent around 5 percent of the firm’s current share capital. The coupon for the issue has yet to be agreed, according to Gulf Times newspaper.

“As per the solvency and capital adequacy reviews conducted by the company, it is projected that we need to increase the capital at the end of 2015 or during 2016, in line with the projected future expansion plans,” Qatar Insurance Vice Chairman Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Attiyah was quoted as saying by the paper, explaining the rationale for the issue.

The convertible bond will be issued once the necessary regulatory approvals have been secured, according to a stock market filing detailing the meeting’s agenda. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

