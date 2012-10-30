FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Insurance approves $134.2 mln share sale to Qatar Holding
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar Insurance approves $134.2 mln share sale to Qatar Holding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The board of Qatar Insurance has approved the sale of shares worth 488.6 million riyals ($134.2 million) to state fund Qatar Holding, the insurer said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The fund purchased 7.76 million shares at 63 riyals each, raising its capital to 969.4 million riyals. The capital hike still requires the approval of the Ministry of Business and other regulatory authorities, as well as existing shareholders, the statement said.

Qatar Holding’s presence as a strategic partner would strengthen the financial position of the company and help it to compete against major insurance companies at a regional and international level, the statement added.

The insurer said in August that it was in talks with Qatar Holding about it increasing its stake through the issue of new shares.

The Qatari government is already Qatar Insurance’s largest shareholder, with 12 percent of the company, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.