Outgoing Qatar Investment Authority CEO to become emir adviser

DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The outgoing chief executive of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Ahmed al-Sayed, is set to be appointed an advisor to the Gulf Arab state’s emir, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sayed will also retain his title of minister of state, which he held concurrently with his position as head of the sovereign wealth fund, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani had been named the head of the QIA, replacing Sayed in a reshuffle which resulted in a number of changes of personnel at board level. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)