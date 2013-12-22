FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar plans IPOs worth 50 bln riyals over 10 years - energy minister
December 22, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar plans IPOs worth 50 bln riyals over 10 years - energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Qatar plans to conduct initial public offers of shares worth 50 billion riyals ($13.7 billion) in its stock market over next 10 years, Energy and Industry Minister Mohammed Saleh al-Sada said on Sunday.

This will encourage investment in the market, he told a news conference held to announce the country’s first IPO since 2010, a 3.2 billion riyal offer of shares in Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Co, a unit of state-owned Qatar Petroleum.

“We encourage citizens to take part in this investment and also to await other opportunities in the pipeline,” he said.

