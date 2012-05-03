FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tasweeq offers up to 420,000 T jet fuel and gasoline for Jul-Dec
May 3, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Tasweeq offers up to 420,000 T jet fuel and gasoline for Jul-Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, is offering up to 420,000 tonnes of aviation jet A-1 fuel and gasoline for its July-December term contract, tender documents showed on Thursday.

It is also offering 240,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading from Ras Laffan and 150,000 to 180,000 tonnes of 97-octane gasoline to be loaded from Mesaieed, over July to December.

The tenders close on May 14, with bids to stay valid until May 17. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Jonthan Thatcher)

