FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar raises stake in French group Lagardere
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 6 years

Qatar raises stake in French group Lagardere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Oil-rich emirate Qatar has increased its stake in France’s Lagardere, boosting its position as the largest shareholder in the media-to-aerospace conglomerate, according to a filing to the French AMF financial regulator.

Qatar Holding said in the filing that it could raise its stake further after increasing it to 12.8 percent and that it may seek representation on the group’s supervisory board.

Qatar Holding added that it may discuss strategic partnerships “allowing the creation of long-term value for shareholders” of Lagardere, though there were currently no specific plans.

Lagardere shares were roughly flat at 23.565 euros at 1006 GMT.

The company had no immediate comment.

Qatar has been a staunch supporter of Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere even as some shareholders have assailed the chief executive’s strategy for the company his father founded, which competes with Pearson and Bertelsmann in radio and book publishing. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.