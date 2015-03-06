FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatargas to restart LNG production Train 4 in late March after shutdown
March 6, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Qatargas to restart LNG production Train 4 in late March after shutdown

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Qatargas has shut down one of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plants, known as Train 4, for planned maintenance and expects output to resume around March 25, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The 7.8-million-tonne-per-year train, shut at the end of last month, supplies LNG to Britain, Europe and Asia, raising the possibility of reduced deliveries from the world’s biggest LNG exporter.

ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum inaugurated the world’s largest LNG project, known as Qatargas II, which includes Train 4 and also Train 5, in April 2009. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mark Potter)

