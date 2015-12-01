FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar launches $5.5 bln, 5-yr loan into syndication - sources
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar launches $5.5 bln, 5-yr loan into syndication - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The government of Qatar has invited banks to participate in a $5.5 billion sovereign loan, sources aware of the matter said on Tuesday, as it becomes the latest Gulf state to raise funds at a time of stretched state finances due to lower oil prices.

The loan is smaller than the up-to-$10 billion which the government was said by sources last month to be seeking.

The transaction is being arranged by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Qatar National Bank, two of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn’t public.

The interest rate on the loan will be between 85 and 95 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), according to a third source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Marketing of the deal will close in the third week of December, the two sources said.

Last month, Oman started marketing a $1 billion sovereign loan.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Sandrine Bradley; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.