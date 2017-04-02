FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 5 months ago

Merger of three Qatari banks to take six months - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, April 2 (Reuters) - The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.

In December Reuters reported that the trio had begun merger talks which, if successful, would create the Gulf state's second-largest bank.

Masraf Al Rayan has appointed KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers as merger advisers, along with law firm Allen & Overy as legal adviser, al-Abdulla said. (Reporting By Tom Finn; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

