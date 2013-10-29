Qatar bank Masraf al-Rayan posts 19.7 pct Q3 net profit gain

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Masraf al-Rayan, Qatar’s largest sharia-compliant bank by market value, posted a 19.7 percent increase in its third-quarter net profit, Reuters calculations show, beating the average forecast of analysts.

Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was 429 million riyals ($117.8 million), compared with 358.3 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated based on the bank’s previous financial statements.

Six analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a net profit of 415.2 million riyals for the quarter.

Net profit for the first nine months of the year was 1.25 billion riyals, 15.4 percent higher than the corresponding period of 2012, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Year-on-year, Masraf al Rayan posted a 23.8 percent jump in customer deposits and a 16.7 percent increase in lending, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)