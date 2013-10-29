FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar bank Masraf al-Rayan posts 19.7 pct Q3 net profit gain
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2013 / 5:42 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar bank Masraf al-Rayan posts 19.7 pct Q3 net profit gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Masraf al-Rayan, Qatar’s largest sharia-compliant bank by market value, posted a 19.7 percent increase in its third-quarter net profit, Reuters calculations show, beating the average forecast of analysts.

Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was 429 million riyals ($117.8 million), compared with 358.3 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated based on the bank’s previous financial statements.

Six analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a net profit of 415.2 million riyals for the quarter.

Net profit for the first nine months of the year was 1.25 billion riyals, 15.4 percent higher than the corresponding period of 2012, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Year-on-year, Masraf al Rayan posted a 23.8 percent jump in customer deposits and a 16.7 percent increase in lending, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.