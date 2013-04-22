Qatar's Masraf al Rayan posts 13.2 pct hike in Q1 net profit

DOHA, April 22 (Reuters) - Masraf al Rayan, Qatar’s largest Islamic lender by market value, reported a 13.2 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the three months to the end of March was 400 million riyals ($109.9 million) compared to 353.5 million riyals in the same period a year ago, a company statement said.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 376 and 372 million riyals respectively for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by David French)