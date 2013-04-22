FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Masraf al Rayan posts 13.2 pct hike in Q1 net profit
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

Qatar's Masraf al Rayan posts 13.2 pct hike in Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, April 22 (Reuters) - Masraf al Rayan, Qatar’s largest Islamic lender by market value, reported a 13.2 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the three months to the end of March was 400 million riyals ($109.9 million) compared to 353.5 million riyals in the same period a year ago, a company statement said.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 376 and 372 million riyals respectively for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.