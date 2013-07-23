FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar lender Masraf al Rayan Q2 net profit up 13.3 pct
July 23, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

Qatar lender Masraf al Rayan Q2 net profit up 13.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Masraf al Rayan, Qatar’s largest sharia-compliant bank by market value, posted a 13.3 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit, Reuters calculations show, edging ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Net profit for the second quarter was 421 million riyals ($115.6 million), compared with 371.7 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated based on company financial statements.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a net profit of 413.6 million riyals for the quarter. [ID: nL6N0FD01A]

Net profit for the first six months of the year was 821 million riyals, 13.2 percent higher than the corresponding period of 2012, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The results were in line with the company’s forecast, Adel Mustafawi, Group chief executive of Masraf Al Rayan, said in the statement.

Year-on-year, Masraf al Rayan posted a 39.2 percent jump in customer deposits and a 16.3 percent increase in lending, the statement added. ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

