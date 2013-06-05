FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Rail awards $8.2 bln in contracts for Doha metro project
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

Qatar Rail awards $8.2 bln in contracts for Doha metro project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 5 (Reuters) - Qatar Rail, the company overseeing the construction of the Gulf state’s railway network, has awarded four design and build contracts worth approximately $8.2 billion for phase one of the Doha Metro, it said on Wednesday.

A consortium led by South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corp will design and build major stations and firms selected to build the metro’s four four lines include Italy’s Impregilo S.P.A, PORR Bau GmbH, and France’s Vinci Construction Grands Projets. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.