Qatar Rail awards $8.2 bln in contracts for Doha metro project

DOHA, June 5 (Reuters) - Qatar Rail, the company overseeing the construction of the Gulf state’s railway network, has awarded four design and build contracts worth approximately $8.2 billion for phase one of the Doha Metro, it said on Wednesday.

A consortium led by South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corp will design and build major stations and firms selected to build the metro’s four four lines include Italy’s Impregilo S.P.A, PORR Bau GmbH, and France’s Vinci Construction Grands Projets. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; editing by Jason Neely)