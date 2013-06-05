FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Qatar Rail awards $8.2 bln in Doha Metro contracts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Qatar Rail awards $8.2 bln in Doha Metro contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds firms, individual projects, background)

DOHA, June 5 (Reuters) - Qatar Rail has awarded four design and build contracts worth approximately $8.2 billion for phase one of the Doha metro, it said on Wednesday.

The project will include four rail lines and an underground section in the centre of the capital Doha and will link stadiums for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament to be held in the tiny Gulf state.

The Red Line North project has been awarded to a consortium led by Italian construction firm Impregilo S.P.A and including South Korea’s SK Engineering & Construction Co. and Qatar’s Galfar al-Misnad Engineering and Contracting, it said.

The Red Line South project went to a consortium led by QDVC, a joint venture between Qatari Diar and France’s Vinci Construction Grands Projets, and including South Korea’s GS Engineering and Construction Corp and Qatar’s Al-Darwish Engineering, it said.

The Green Line project was awarded to a consortium led by PORR Bau GmbH and including Saudi Binladin Group and Qatar’s Hamad Bin Khalid Contracting Co.

A consortium led by South Korean construction firm Samsung C&T Corp and including Spain’s Obrascon Huarte Lain S.A. (OHL) and Qatar Building Company was selected to design and build the metro’s major stations.

Qatar Rail did not provide values for each individual contract.

Expected to employ more than 20,000 workers at its peak, construction is scheduled to begin later this year for completion by 2019, it said. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.