TABLE-Qatar March M2 money supply shrinks for second straight month
May 9, 2016 / 11:37 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Qatar March M2 money supply shrinks for second straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Qatar's M2 money supply shrank from a year
earlier in March for the second straight month, as low oil and
gas prices pressured liquidity in the banking system, central
bank data showed.
    Bank credit growth slowed to 13.9 percent from 17.1 percent.
    
QATAR MONEY SUPPLY       END-MARCH 16  END-FEB 16  END-MARCH 15 
 
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)          8.4          3.9           7.6 
 M2-M1 yr/yr                   -3.3         -4.6           4.4
 M2 change yr/yr               -0.4         -2.5           5.2
 Total credit growth yr/yr     13.9         17.1           9.5
 
QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES
 bln riyals                     n/a        132.2          142.5
 change yr/yr (pct)             n/a         -6.2           -1.9 
    NOTE - Percentage changes are calculations by Reuters.
    The central bank did not publish figures for net foreign
reserves in March.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
