TABLE-Qatar March M2 money supply shrinks for second straight month

May 9 (Reuters) - Qatar's M2 money supply shrank from a year earlier in March for the second straight month, as low oil and gas prices pressured liquidity in the banking system, central bank data showed. Bank credit growth slowed to 13.9 percent from 17.1 percent. QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-MARCH 16 END-FEB 16 END-MARCH 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 8.4 3.9 7.6 M2-M1 yr/yr -3.3 -4.6 4.4 M2 change yr/yr -0.4 -2.5 5.2 Total credit growth yr/yr 13.9 17.1 9.5 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals n/a 132.2 142.5 change yr/yr (pct) n/a -6.2 -1.9 NOTE - Percentage changes are calculations by Reuters. The central bank did not publish figures for net foreign reserves in March. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Jon Boyle)