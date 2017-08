Qatar bank lending growth picks up in December

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Annual bank credit growth in Qatar picked up in December while the M2 money supply measure shrank for an 11th straight month, central bank data showed on Thursday. QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-DEC 16 END-NOV 16 END-DEC 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 1.1 -0.3 2.1 M2-M1 yr/yr -6.4 -5.7 3.9 M2 change yr/yr -4.6 -4.4 3.4 Total credit yr/yr 12.6 10.4 12.7 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals 113.9 124.1 133.9 change yr/yr (pct) -14.9 -10.5 -13.8 NOTE - Percentage changes are calculations by Reuters. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)