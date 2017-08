TABLE-Qatar bank loan growth slows slightly in January

March 1 (Reuters) - Annual bank credit growth in Qatar slowed slightly in January while M2 money supply shrank for a 12th straight month, central bank data showed on Wednesday. QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-JAN 17 END-DEC 16 END-JAN 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -7.2 1.1 10.5 M2-M1 yr/yr 1.6 -6.4 -2.9 M2 change yr/yr -0.8 -4.6 0.4 Total credit yr/yr 12.4 12.6 16.7 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals 121.8 113.9 132.3 change yr/yr (pct) -8.0 -14.9 -10.7 NOTE - Percentage changes are calculations by Reuters. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Goodman)