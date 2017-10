Qatar Jan bank lending growth rises to 30 pct y/y

March 17 (Reuters) - Money supply (M2) in Qatar grew 30.8 percent year-on-year in January, accelerating from 22.9 percent growth in the previous month, central bank data showed on Sunday. Total bank credit rose 30.0 percent on an annual basis, accelerating from 26.0 percent growth, the data also showed. QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-JAN 13 END-DEC 12 END-JAN 12 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 13.2 11.1 17.0 M2-M1 yr/yr 37.4 27.2 8.7 M2 change yr/yr 30.8 22.9 10.8 Total credit yr/yr 30.0 26.0 24.5 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals 123.324 118.917 83.427