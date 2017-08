TABLE-Qatar April bank lending growth slowest since May 2015

June 2 (Reuters) - Annual growth in Qatar's bank lending slowed in April to its lowest level since May 2015, central bank data showed. QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-APR 17 END-MAR 17 END-APR 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -1.6 -1.7 10.6 M2-M1 yr/yr 8.5 3.9 -5.5 M2 change yr/yr 5.7 2.4 -1.6 Total credit yr/yr 9.3 11.2 19.0 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals 125.4 123.4 130.1 change yr/yr (pct) -3.6 -6.0 -12.1 NOTE - Percentage changes are calculations by Reuters. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)