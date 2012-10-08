FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley's Qatar head leaves to join local firm - sources
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 8, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley's Qatar head leaves to join local firm - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The head of Morgan Stanley Inc’s Qatar business has resigned to join the investment banking arm of unlisted local lender Barwa Bank, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Khalid al-Subeai will join The First Investor as deputy chief executive, effective January 1, one of the sources said speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.

Subeai joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from state-owned Qatar Petroleum.

Morgan Stanley and Barwa Bank declined to comment.

Qatar, the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas, has been spending billions of dollars overseas, both to expand its investment portfolio and to boost its political clout.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.