Morgan Stanley's Qatar head leaves to join local firm - sources

DOHA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The head of Morgan Stanley Inc’s Qatar business has resigned to join the investment banking arm of unlisted local lender Barwa Bank, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Khalid al-Subeai will join The First Investor as deputy chief executive, effective January 1, one of the sources said speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.

Subeai joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from state-owned Qatar Petroleum.

Morgan Stanley and Barwa Bank declined to comment.

Qatar, the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas, has been spending billions of dollars overseas, both to expand its investment portfolio and to boost its political clout.