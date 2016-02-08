FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Petroleum agrees to buy 30 pct stake in Moroccan offshore blocks from Chevron
#Market News
February 8, 2016 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar Petroleum agrees to buy 30 pct stake in Moroccan offshore blocks from Chevron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum (QP) on Monday said it has agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in three deep-water offshore leases in Morocco from Chevron Morocco Exploration, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation.

The sale will reduce Chevron’s stake in the off-shore leases to 45 percent, while Morocco’s Office National Des Hydrocarbures Et Des Mines will retain a 25 percent holding. Chevron will remain the operator of the deep-water leases.

The three offshore areas are Cap Rhir Deep, Cap Cantin Deep and Cap Walidia Deep, the QP statement said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; editing by Matt Smith)

