Qatar LNG shipper Nakilat signs $917 mln refinancing deal
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2013 / 11:02 AM / in 4 years

Qatar LNG shipper Nakilat signs $917 mln refinancing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat), one of the world’s largest shippers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), signed a $917 million loan refinancing deal with Qatar National Bank, Nakilat said in a statement on Tuesday.

No details of the loan were given in the bourse statement, although it stated that Nakilat had a financing programme to fund the construction of a fleet of 25 LNG vessels.

Law firms Latham & Watkins and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised Nakilat and QNB on the financing respectively, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
