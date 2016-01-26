Qatar National Bank closes $600 mln one-yr bond - arranger

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, closed a $600 million one-year bond issue on Tuesday, a spokesman for its sole arranger confirmed.

The transaction paid a coupon of 1.22 percent and was solely arranged by Morgan Stanley, the spokesman for the U.S. bank said.

The spokesman was responding to questions after sources aware of the matter told Reuters the lender had priced the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)