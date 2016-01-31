FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatari bank QNB says shareholders approve capital bonds
January 31, 2016 / 7:07 PM / 2 years ago

Qatari bank QNB says shareholders approve capital bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, said on Sunday its shareholders had approved the issuance of capital-boosting bonds.

QNB’s shareholders granted the bank permission to issue bonds, which could either enhance its core Tier 1 capital or its supplementary Tier 2 capital, at a meeting on Sunday.

The meeting also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors for the year 2016, a QNB statement said.

QNB said on Jan. 13 that its board had approved issuing the Basel III-compliant bonds to maintain its reserves above regulatory minimums and support future growth. (Reporting by Tom Finn, editing by Louise Heavens)

