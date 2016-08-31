FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Qatar National Bank to price benchmark bond on Wednesday
August 31, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Qatar National Bank to price benchmark bond on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank is set to price a five-year bond of benchmark size on Wednesday after announcing initial price thoughts for the transaction of 135 basis points over midswaps, a document from lead managers showed.

The dollar-denominated deal is being arranged by Barclays, HSBC, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered, as well as QNB's own investment banking unit, the document said.

Benchmark size is usually understood to mean upwards of $500 million. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)

