Qatar National Bank gets go-ahead to open branch in India

DOHA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) has been given approval to open a branch in India offering banking services, the Gulf region's largest lender said on Sunday.

The bank, which in June completed the 2.7 billion euro purchase of Turkey's Finansbank, has a presence in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

In a statement, QNB said it obtained the approval of India's regulatory authorities to conduct operations in that country, adding the move would help towards achieving its goal of strategic global expansion. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)