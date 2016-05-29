FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar National Bank says closes syndication of 2.25 bln euro 3-yr loan
May 29, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

Qatar National Bank says closes syndication of 2.25 bln euro 3-yr loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) has closed the syndication of a 2.25 billion euro ($2.50 billion), three-year loan, it said on Sunday.

The loan facility, in which 14 banks participated, was increased from 1.5 billion euros due to “strong market over-subscription”, QNB said in a bourse statement.

The loan’s annual interest rate is EURIBOR plus 1.05 percent. The money will be used for general corporate purposes, it added.

$1 = 0.8998 euros Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Celine Aswad

