Qatar's QNB says holds preliminary talks to buy Turkey's Finansbank
October 12, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar's QNB says holds preliminary talks to buy Turkey's Finansbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf Arab region’s largest lender, is holding preliminary talks to buy National Bank of Greece’s Turkish arm Finansbank, QNB said in a statement on Monday.

No “material developments” have yet taken place and QNB will make further announcements to the Qatari bourse regarding the possible acquisition if and when necessary, it said.

Reuters reported in July that QNB was interested in buying at least part of Finansbank, citing sources.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

