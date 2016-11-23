FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
MOVES-Qatar National Bank appoints GM in Saudi Arabia
November 23, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Qatar National Bank appoints GM in Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) has appointed Layth al-Shaiban, a former BNP Paribas executive in Saudi Arabia, as its general manager in the kingdom, according to sources close to the matter.

QNB, the Gulf's largest lender, was granted a Saudi banking licence last year and has been recruiting in anticipation of its expansion in the kingdom. QNB's website advertises openings for about 10 positions in Saudi Arabia, including within corporate banking, treasury and structured finance.

Al-Shaiban was formerly general manager of BNP Paribas's commercial bank in the kingdom, its website says.

Nobody was available to comment from QNB or BNP Paribas. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
